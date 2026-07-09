Real Property: Inverse Condemnation-Injunctive Relief

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Plaintiffs appealed the trial court’s grant of summary judgment to defendant on plaintiffs’ inverse condemnation claim. Plaintiffs argued that genuine issues of material fact remained, and further contended that their request for injunctive relief was not precluded by the availability of a legal remedy.

Where plaintiffs presented evidence showing that defendant’s lowering of the height of a levee caused damage to plaintiffs’ property, there were genuine issues of material fact precluding summary judgment, but plaintiffs failed to show that a legal remedy under Chapter 245 was inadequate.

Judgment is affirmed in part and reversed in part.

Kipping Farms, LLC v. Wakenda Levee District of Carroll County (MLW No. 84954/Case No. WD88277 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Carroll County, Funk, J. (Michael J. Kelly and Karin M. Jacoby, Kansas City; and Joanne Sandifer, St. Louis for appellant) (Joseph P. Bednar, Jefferson City; Angus W. Dwyer and Olawale O. Akinmoladun, Kansas City for respondent)