Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Real Property: Inverse Condemnation-Injunctive Relief

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Real Property: Inverse Condemnation-Injunctive Relief

Real Property: Inverse Condemnation-Injunctive Relief

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

Listen to this article

Plaintiffs appealed the trial court’s grant of summary judgment to defendant on plaintiffs’ inverse condemnation claim. Plaintiffs argued that genuine issues of material fact remained, and further contended that their request for injunctive relief was not precluded by the availability of a legal remedy.

Where plaintiffs presented evidence showing that defendant’s lowering of the height of a levee caused damage to plaintiffs’ property, there were genuine issues of material fact precluding summary judgment, but plaintiffs failed to show that a legal remedy under Chapter 245 was inadequate.

Judgment is affirmed in part and reversed in part.

Kipping Farms, LLC v. Wakenda Levee District of Carroll County (MLW No. 84954/Case No. WD88277 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Carroll County, Funk, J. (Michael J. Kelly and Karin M. Jacoby, Kansas City; and Joanne Sandifer, St. Louis for appellant) (Joseph P. Bednar, Jefferson City; Angus W. Dwyer and Olawale O. Akinmoladun, Kansas City for respondent)

Related Content

Criminal Law: Murder-Hearsay

Defendant appealed his conviction for murder and related offenses stemming from an altercation with his then-p[...]

July 9, 2026

Criminal Law: Kidnapping-Waiver of Counsel

Defendant appealed his conviction for kidnapping, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a [...]

July 9, 2026

Criminal Law: Manslaughter-Joinder of Charges

Defendant appealed his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, domestic assault and a[...]

July 9, 2026

Real Property-Mechanic’s Lien-Foreclosure

Plaintiff appealed the denial of its motion for a foreclosure sale of real estate to collect on a prior judgme[...]

July 1, 2026

Domestic Relations-Order of Protection-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed the trial court’s order granting petitioner’s petition for entry of an order of protect[...]

July 1, 2026

Domestic Relations-Judgment of Modification-Opportunity to Be Heard

Defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment of modification, arguing that she was denied a meaningful oppo[...]

July 1, 2026

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news