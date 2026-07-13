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Summary

U.S. District Court granted investors leave to file an amended fraud complaint under Rule 15.

Plaintiffs allege nearly $3 million intended for a St. Peters real estate development was misused.

Defendants sought dismissal, arguing the fraud allegations lacked sufficient particularity.

Claims against defendants who filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy were stayed while litigation continues against non-bankrupt defendants.

Plaintiffs alleging fraud related to a real estate development may file an amended complaint under the generous standard of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 15, the Eastern District of the U.S. District Court of Missouri ruled on June 17, denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

Solera Multifamily and Hickory Investors alleged that they invested almost $3 million in Old Hickory Village, a 2022 real estate development project in St. Peters.

According to the plaintiffs, the defendants — Jeffrey J. Tegethoff and the development companies he owned — used the funds for purposes other than the development of Old Hickory Village.

As a result, contractors working on the project were not timely paid and the project itself was delayed, the plaintiffs claimed; in addition, other investors were required to make additional capital contributions, which decreased and diluted their shares in the project.

When the plaintiffs demanded to review the books, their request was ignored. They sued, alleging state law claims of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud in the inducement, securities fraud, theft/conversion, unjust enrichment, federal securities fraud and a request for declaratory relief.

The defendants filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the plaintiffs failed to allege fraud with particularity.

Instead of filing a response, the plaintiffs filed a motion to amend, stating that the proposed amended pleading would “moot several of Defendants’ motion-to-dismiss arguments.” The plaintiffs also dropped their federal securities fraud claim.

The development companies filed for relief pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, noting that the claims against them must be stayed.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Bodenhausen granted the motion to amend and denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

The plaintiffs were unable to amend as a matter of course pursuant to Rule 15(a)(1) because more than 21 days elapsed from the serving of the complaint to the proposed filing of the second amended complaint, and more than 21 days elapsed from service of the defendants’ motion to dismiss to the proposed filing of the second amended complaint, requiring the court’s permission to amend.

While the court recognized that it is not unusual for a plaintiff to file an amended complaint in the face of a motion to dismiss, “an amended pleading is useful only if it actually and clearly addresses the arguments made in a motion to dismiss and presumably corrects the deficiencies noted,” the court wrote. “Plaintiffs’ motion to amend does not clearly articulate which of Defendants’ arguments they are attempting to address by proposing an amended pleading. Indeed, Plaintiffs have wholly failed to respond to any of the arguments made by Defendants in their motion to dismiss.”

However, in order to move the proceedings along and because of the defendants’ limited argument in response to the motion to amend, the court granted the plaintiffs leave to amend “under the generous standard of Rule 15.”

The defendants told the court that the plaintiffs should not be allowed to amend and drop their federal claim because they were trying to skirt federal law that limits discovery.

“While that may be Plaintiffs’ intent, it has only limited bearing on whether leave to amend should be granted,” the court said. “Defendants do not suggest that any of the other claims in Plaintiffs’ proposed pleading are either futile or prejudicial (except to the extent articulated in the motion to dismiss). And, to the extent that allowing discovery on Plaintiffs’ fraud claims may be burdensome, Defendants may file a motion to stay discovery as they suggest.”

The defendants also reiterated that the plaintiffs’ fraud claims were still not plead with particularity.

“However, in light of the suggestion of bankruptcy and the seeming interconnectedness between Plaintiffs’ claims against bankrupt and non-bankrupt Defendants, the best course of action is to allow the amended pleading and allowing Defendants to refile their motion to dismiss as to the non-bankrupt Defendants,” the court held. “If Defendants refile their motion, Plaintiffs would be well served by filing a response that would especially address the standing arguments that Defendants made.”

The court granted the motion to amend, denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss and stayed the matter as to the defendants that filed bankruptcy.

Clayton G. Kuhn of Sandberg Phoenix in St. Louis, who represented the plaintiffs, did not respond to a request for comment.

Neither did St. Louis attorney Adam J. Simon of Dowd Bennett, who represented the defendants.

The case is Solera Multifamily, LLC v. Tegethoff, No. 4:25-CV-1877-JMB.