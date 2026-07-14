ABA opinion addresses client restrictions in engagement letters

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Summary

ABA Formal Opinion 523 says lawyers may include reasonable client obligations in engagement letters if they comply with ethics rules.

Attorneys may prohibit clients from recording conversations or discussing cases on social media or with AI platforms to help protect attorney-client privilege.

The opinion does not expand the ethical grounds for attorney withdrawal or allow lawyers to override clients’ legal rights.

Missouri legal ethics experts emphasize confidentiality, proper withdrawal procedures and clear client communication to reduce disciplinary risks.

A new formal opinion from the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility addresses provisions that local professional malpractice attorneys agree are increasingly creeping into lawyers’ engagement agreements with their clients, such as prohibitions on recording conversations, posting to social media or using artificial intelligence.

But attorneys also caution that just because the ABA says lawyers can make their engagement agreements more comprehensive does not mean they can expand the reasons for withdrawal from a case.

Formal Opinion 523, released May 20, deals with provisions in engagement agreements that would allow a lawyer to withdraw when the client “fails substantially to fulfill an obligation regarding the lawyer’s services.”

One such obligation is obvious — to pay the lawyer for his time. But there are any number of other ground rules that lawyers may think are prudent to include in their engagement agreements, the opinion notes.

“Many law firms now include in their engagement agreements a variety of clauses addressing law firm policies for handling expenses, including e-discovery charges, as well as provisions addressing, among other things, dispute resolution, choice of law, file retention, and anticipated adjustments in lawyer hourly rates on a periodic basis,” the opinion states.

It adds that, “within ethical limits,” the engagement agreement may also set forth obligations of the client that “are not otherwise implicit.”

“For example, a lawyer may include a provision in which the client agrees not to make an audio or video recording of communications between the lawyer and client, or not to discuss the lawyer or the representation on social media during the course of the representation,” the opinion states.

The opinion highlights what lawyers should well understand is out of bounds, like making the client promise not to later pursue a disciplinary complaint or bar grievance against the attorney or law firm or forcing the client to accept a settlement recommended by the lawyer or reject a settlement that the lawyer disapproves of.

Otherwise, however, an attorney can set forth other legitimate client obligations that may form a proper basis for the lawyer’s withdrawal, the opinion notes.

“For example, although a client may ordinarily decide whether and how to communicate publicly about a legal matter, a lawyer may hold a client to an agreement not to do so without consulting the lawyer first, because the client’s public communications may frustrate effective representation or undermine the attorney-client privilege or work product protection that might attach to those communications,” the opinion states.

Clarity for attorneys seeking withdrawal

Peter Joy, a legal ethics professor at Washington University, said the opinion does a good job of explaining to attorneys that if they have certain expectations of their clients, they need to be included in the engagement letter to put clients on notice of what is expected. Still, there are reasonable and unreasonable expectations for what can be included.

“The clearest situation of what’s unreasonable would be something that would violate one of the ethics rules, and so the example that they use — and it’s a perfect example — is having in the engagement letter that the client agrees to follow the lawyer’s advice on settling the case,” Joy said. “A lawyer is always free to give advice, but the ultimate decision, whether to settle case or not, belongs to client and the lawyer can’t draft something to have the client give up that right. So, that’s something that would definitely be unreasonable.”

In terms of reasonable expectations, the clearest one is an obligation for the client to keep the lawyer informed of any changes in address and to respond to telephone messages or emails, Joy said. The recourse for not meeting the obligations set forth in the engagement agreements is for the attorney to seek withdrawal.

Fredrick Ludwig, an attorney with Smith Lewis in Columbia, said every circuit court is also going to have its own rules regarding withdrawal and typically in Missouri under the local rules, it’s going to be local rule 21.4.

For the most part, the differences between The Missouri Bar’s, the Supreme Court rule and the local rules (are that) the local rules will tend to have a different notice requirement,” Ludwig said. “Sometimes you’ve got to mail it to the client, sometimes you don’t have to mail it to the client. And then in Greene County, they have a couple other things, their rules a little bit longer.”

Overall, the ABA opinion is spot-on and helps attorneys as they have traditionally struggled to seek withdrawal, and judges often demand to know the reason for the withdrawal, Ludwig said. In Ludwig’s observations in Missouri, he is starting to see a shift among judges when attorneys request permission to withdrawal where they are more understanding of the fact that the attorney can’t always specify why they need to cease representing a client.

For local attorneys seeking a remedy when facing payment issues with a client, Ludwig recommended reading 519 and 476 in the footnotes of the ABA opinion. Good agreements also specify that an attorney reserves the right to withdrawal if they fail to abide by the terms of the engagement agreement including failing to pay fees.

Christian A. Stiegemeyer, the director of risk management for The Bar Plan Mutual Insurance Company and executive vice president of The Bar Plan Foundation, cautioned attorneys that although the opinion provides more clarity on the reasons an attorney might withdraw, it does not give a license to break confidentiality.

“Lawyers have to be aware that even though this opinion says, ‘well here are all these new ways to think about what would be conduct that would permit withdrawal under the rule, it doesn’t then open up the avenue to dump that conduct into a motion to withdraw and present it to the court,” he said.

Stiegemeyer added that it is crucial for attorneys to understand the difference between an ethical withdrawal and a good cause/just cause withdrawal, referencing International Materials v. Sun Corp. Payment of fees is contingent upon good cause. A few examples of conduct that could lead to a just cause withdrawal include if the client accuses the attorney of dishonesty or reports them to a disciplinary board; refusal to pay fees; or if there is a total communication breakdown. These reasons provide a basis for still being able to award attorney’s fees.

“Lawyers need to be prepared to understand that difference and make those differing arguments in different forums potentially, because the motion to withdraw in and of itself is unlikely to get to the issue because of confidentiality concerns of what equals, for example, just cause as set forth in the International Materials case,” Stiegemeyer said. “It’s an awareness issue on the part of lawyers, you can’t go into a motion to withdraw and then reveal facts of the withdrawal to support a just cause withdrawal, which is different from an ethical withdrawal, because of confidentiality.”

Additionally, attorneys must always send additional communication to the client alerting them that their representation has been terminated or concluded, and attorneys must understand that their duties to a client don’t always end with a withdrawal. This is so that the client cannot ever claim that they reasonably expected the protection of the lawyer after the lawyer had withdrawn before the court.

This is especially important to avoid disciplinary action. Stiegemeyer said in the 2024 Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel report for Missouri, improper withdrawal was the fifth most cited reason for attorney discipline.

“Of course, you’re always going to have communication at the top, but still being in fifth place is not small potatoes,” he said.

21st Century problems

Ludwig sits on a regional disciplinary committee and said one thing he has seen recently is that some clients will record conversations with their attorneys without their knowledge or consent. When these clients are complainants in a disciplinary case, they will forward these recordings to the committee.

“One of the things that they put into this opinion was a lawyer may include a provision in which the client agrees not to make an audio or video recording of communications between the lawyer and the client,” Ludwig said. “With technology getting better and better and better, I think that’s one (provision) I would start sticking in there, just because you don’t want those recordings getting out, because now the attorney-client privilege is potentially waived as to one or more issues.”

This is especially a concern as artificial intelligence continues to develop and now has the capability to create false conversations while mimicking someone’s voice, Ludwig said. Having a provision that prevents recording at all is one layer of protection attorneys have against false recorded conversations being used against them.

Attorneys need to constantly think about AI when they are conducting business and drafting client engagement agreements, because, like it or not, the technology is here to stay, Ludwig said.

“Typically, engagement letters will say, do not discuss this case with any other person, other than your lawyer, I think maybe what you need to put in there is comma, including any artificial intelligence or online computer database, something along those lines, because it does waive privilege,” Ludwig said. “It would be discoverable if, let’s say, you represent a plaintiff, you may get an interrogatory or a request for production, seeking all information that the plaintiff has developed or given to an online AI platform and that would not be a privileged statement.”

Carol A. Needham, an ethics professor at Saint Louis University’s School of Law, said the use of generative AI by clients is a developing area of the law. One thing the ABA opinion could have discussed but did not is how an attorney can categorize with a client at the outset of representation what documents are considered privileged and what clients should not feed into AI and what they should not post on social media.

“It talks a little bit about the communications as an example, something you could instruct the client about, but it does not address the use of generative AI,” Needham said. “Taking a step back, it does seem that increasing numbers of clients — especially individual clients — are coming to lawyers having investigated using a generative AI for all their parts of the situation that they’re wanting representation on and it’s valuable to be clear about what is problematic after that representation has launched.”

Social media guidance may also need to be explicitly outlined in client engagement agreements.

“We always caution clients not to talk about the representation or the advice being given, the communication with the attorney, with anyone outside the attorney-client relationship. We’ve done that for years, and that remains important,” Needham said. “I do think that clients are aware they shouldn’t talk to a roommate or someone at a social setting, but somehow posting on social media is something that I think people have to be reminded of. It’s so natural and it’s so common that lots of things get posted. To be specific with clients about refraining from posting is a valuable thing, just to flag that, so that clients are specifically aware that it’s dangerous. It exposes the communication to someone outside the attorney-client relationship, and that endangers the ability to claim attorney-client privilege for that communication, so it’s to the client’s advantage not to share broadly.”

Joy agreed that confidentiality is a much bigger issue for attorneys and clients today, especially as mass arbitrations have developed and become more common.

“Quite often when there’s a proposed settlement in a mass arbitration, there’s a confidentiality clause, and so the retainers that lawyers (use in) mass arbitrations will include something about not publicizing any proposed settlement offers as a condition of their representing them, because the settlement offers themselves come with a confidentiality provision,” Joy said. “It’s not unusual for clients in some of these, especially mass arbitration cases, to go ahead and post the proposed settlement agreement on social media, even though that’s a violation of both their obligation under the retainers that they have with the law firms, but also one of the conditions of the proposed settlement itself.”

Key takeaways

Attorneys have to understand that engagement agreements with clients cannot expand or enlarge the grounds for withdrawal that are set forth in the rules, Needham said. Instead, engagement agreements can be thought of as a client-facing tool that helps provide a roadmap to the client-attorney relationship and helps the client to better understand what to expect from the representation.

“It’s extremely valuable to be clear at the outset with a client about how frequently the client can expect to hear from you and who in the firm they’ll be able to communicate with if the lawyer is not available,” Needham said. “A lawyer will sometimes think there’s not really any news, so I’m not going to (…) send an email saying nothing new has happened. But really, for the client side, it may be valuable to receive a communication like that, whatever the form (…) just to understand that the lawyer still is paying attention to this matter and there really isn’t any development. Just to hear that, especially when you’re waiting on the client side, is valuable.”

When in doubt, the attorneys Missouri Lawyers spoke with for this story say to contact the Missouri Ethics Counsel who can help guide attorneys in the wording of their engagement letter agreements and answer questions they may have about properly withdrawing from a case.