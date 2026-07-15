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Criminal Law-Child Molestation-Disqualification of Sentencing Judge

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Child Molestation-Disqualification of Sentencing Judge

Criminal Law-Child Molestation-Disqualification of Sentencing Judge

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Defendant appealed the sentence imposed on his conviction for child molestation and other offenses during a resentencing hearing on remand, arguing that the trial court abused its discretion in denying defendant’s motion to disqualify the sentencing judge on the grounds that his comments during the original sentencing hearing created an appearance of partiality and impropriety. A different judge heard the motion and denied it.

Where the sentencing judge’s remarks reflected nothing more than an assessment of trial counsel’s professional performance, it did not reflect any bias or partiality toward defendant warranting recusal.

Judgment is affirmed and remanded for correction of written judgment.

State v. Shields (MLW No. 85069/Case No. SD38971 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, West, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jasper County, Dankelson, J. (Jedd Christina Schneider, Columbia and Andrew Hendrick, Carthage for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City and Theresa Ohler Kenney, Joplin for respondent)

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