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Criminal Law-Murder-Post-Conviction Relief

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Murder-Post-Conviction Relief

Criminal Law-Murder-Post-Conviction Relief

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Defendant appealed the denial of her motion for post-conviction relief filed after her bench trial conviction for the murder of her husband. While her direct appeal was pending, defendant filed a premature pro se motion for post-conviction relief. The trial court appointed a public defender to represent defendant in the post-conviction proceedings. The appeals court upheld defendant’s conviction on direct appeal. However, appointed counsel failed to seek an extension of time and filed an untimely amended post-conviction motion. The trial court, without a hearing, concluded that defendant had been abandoned by counsel due to the untimely amended motion then, again without a hearing, rejected defendant’s post-conviction claims.

Although the trial court erred in finding defendant’s pro se motion untimely, it did not err in its determination of the merits as the trial record plainly refuted the claims in defendant’s pro se motion as there was other evidence presented at trial that rendered defendant’s proffered testimony cumulative.

Judgment is affirmed.

Young v. State (MLW No. 85095/Case No. SC101253 – 17 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Wilson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Douglas County, Gross, J. (William J. Swift, Columbia for appellant) (Dora A. Fichter, Jefferson City for respondent)

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