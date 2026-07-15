Criminal Law-Murder-Post-Conviction Relief
Staff Report//July 15, 2026//
Defendant appealed the denial of her motion for post-conviction relief filed after her bench trial conviction for the murder of her husband. While her direct appeal was pending, defendant filed a premature pro se motion for post-conviction relief. The trial court appointed a public defender to represent defendant in the post-conviction proceedings. The appeals court upheld defendant’s conviction on direct appeal. However, appointed counsel failed to seek an extension of time and filed an untimely amended post-conviction motion. The trial court, without a hearing, concluded that defendant had been abandoned by counsel due to the untimely amended motion then, again without a hearing, rejected defendant’s post-conviction claims.
Although the trial court erred in finding defendant’s pro se motion untimely, it did not err in its determination of the merits as the trial record plainly refuted the claims in defendant’s pro se motion as there was other evidence presented at trial that rendered defendant’s proffered testimony cumulative.
Judgment is affirmed.
Young v. State (MLW No. 85095/Case No. SC101253 – 17 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Wilson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Douglas County, Gross, J. (William J. Swift, Columbia for appellant) (Dora A. Fichter, Jefferson City for respondent)
Legal Tech
- New dedicated coverage of tech challenges facing law firms and legal departments
- Gemini Legal launches DraftEngine for civil litigation forms
- Lawyers continue to grapple with AI ethical issues
Latest Opinion Digests
- Insurance-Interpleader-Competing Claims to Insurance Proceeds
- Employer-Employee-Discrimination-Hostile Work Environment
- Criminal Law-Rape-Oral and Written Judgments
- Torts-Defamation-Official Immunity
- Real Property-Adverse Possession-Oral Agreement for Sale
- Domestic Relations-Termination of Parental Rights-Parental Unfitness
- Criminal Law-Violation of Order of Protection-Scope of Cross-Examination
Top stories
- New dedicated coverage of tech challenges facing law firms and legal departments
- Parity Act claim against insurer for child’s treatment survives motion to dismiss
- ABA opinion addresses client restrictions in engagement letters
- U.S. District Court allows plaintiffs to amend complaint alleging fraud
- AAA Insurance faces $21.5M bad faith verdict in Clay County
- Legal Limelight: Meghan S. Largent champions landowners in takings cases
- Supreme Court rejects bright-line rule on FAA worker exemption
- 2026 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees