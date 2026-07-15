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Criminal Law-Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law-Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Defendant appealed his rape conviction, challenging the sufficiency of the evidence proving that he did not have the victim’s consent. Defendant argued that the only evidence presented on the issue of defendant’s knowledge of the victim’s consent was evidence of her intoxication at the time of the underlying events.

Where there was other evidence presented at trial regarding the victim’s consent, including defendant ordering the victim to remove her clothes, the victim’s pleas to defendant to “let her live,” defendant fleeing the scene without the victim due to the risk of being discovered, and the victim’s prompt reporting and submitting to a rape examination, there was a sufficient basis for the jury to find that defendant knew the victim had not consented to sexual intercourse.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Carter (MLW No. 85067/Case No. WD87713 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Justin Ortiz, Kansas City for appellant) (Alex Beezley, Jefferson City for respondent)

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