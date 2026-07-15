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Criminal Law-Wire Fraud-Appeal Waiver-Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Wire Fraud-Appeal Waiver-Reasonableness of Sentence

Criminal Law-Wire Fraud-Appeal Waiver-Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence issued following his guilty plea to wire fraud pursuant to a plea agreement containing an appeal waiver, challenging the reasonableness of his sentence and the effectiveness of plea counsel.

Where defendant’s arguments were covered by the appeal waiver or more appropriately cognizable on collateral review, the court dismissed the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

U.S. v. Aly (MLW No. 85073/Case No. 25-1768 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.

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