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Employer-Employee-Discrimination-Summary Judgment-Adverse Judgment

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Employer-Employee-Discrimination-Summary Judgment-Adverse Judgment

Employer-Employee-Discrimination-Summary Judgment-Adverse Judgment

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Plaintiff appealed the adverse summary judgment in her employment discrimination case.

Where the record supported the district court’s judgment, the court affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Harris v. City of Little Rock (MLW No. 85075/Case No. 25-2976 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Moody, J.

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