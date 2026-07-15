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Employer-Employee-Union Pension Funds-Employer Contributions-Exclusion of Expert Testimony

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Employer-Employee-Union Pension Funds-Employer Contributions-Exclusion of Expert Testimony

Employer-Employee-Union Pension Funds-Employer Contributions-Exclusion of Expert Testimony

Staff Report//July 15, 2026//

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Plaintiffs appealed the adverse judgment in their action alleging that defendant violated ERISA and the LMRA by failing to make pension fund contributions for work performed by defendant’s employees in plaintiffs’ territorial jurisdiction. Defendant moved to exclude plaintiffs’ expert’s testimony for failure to disclose the expert’s identity, which the district court granted. The district court then granted summary judgment to defendant because it was not a party to one of the underlying agreements and because without their expert’s testimony, plaintiffs could not establish damages.

Where plaintiffs had failed to disclose the expert’s identity and where the district court determined that the expert’s opinions were speculative, there was no error in excluding his testimony, and the absence of expert testimony on damages precluded plaintiffs from prevailing on their claims.

Erickson, J., concurring: “While I agree that the district court properly excluded Soderstrom’s testimony and reports and granted summary judgment in favor of Barnhart, I write separately to express my opinion that even if we reach the merits of Plaintiffs’ argument that the district court erred by excluding Soderstrom’s testimony and reports based on his nondisclosure as an expert witness, those arguments are unavailing.”

Appeal is dismissed in part and judgment is affirmed.

Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Pension Fund Trust v. Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. (MLW No. 85088/Case No. 25-1497 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Bodenhausen, J. (Joseph E. Mallon, Carmel, IN for appellant) (Zachary S. Merkle, St. Louis, MO for appellee; Matthew Shorey, St. Louis, MO on the brief)

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