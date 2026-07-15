Environmental-Destruction of Trees on Government Land-Demand for Reimbursement-Settlement Agreement
Staff Report//July 15, 2026//
Plaintiff appealed the district court’s judgment affirming the government’s decision to revoke his shoreline use permit. After dozens of trees were cut down on government land, the Army Corps of Engineers came to believe plaintiff had cut down the trees and sent him a letter advising that the government would begin legal action if he did not pay for the damage and notifying him that the Corps intended to revoke his shoreline use permit. The letter included a proposed settlement agreement, which plaintiff signed and paid the requested sum. However, the Corps proceeded with revoking plaintiff’s permit. Plaintiff sued, arguing that the revocation breached the settlement, but the district court upheld the decision.
Where the settlement expressly stated that it was resolving all disputes between plaintiff and the government and the parties had an ongoing dispute over the potential revocation of plaintiff’s shoreline use permit, the district court erred in failing to set aside the Corps’ decision to revoke the permit after plaintiff had executed the settlement and tendered payment.
Judgment is reversed.
Lackie v. Noe (MLW No. 85087/Case No. 24-3239 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Moody, J. (Martin Aaron Kasten, Little Rock, AR for appellant; Bruce Bob Tidwell, Little Rock, AR on the brief) (Richard Martin Pence Jr., AUSA, Little Rock, AR for appellee)
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