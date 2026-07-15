Immigration-Asylum-Withholding of Removal-Convention Against Torture

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Petitioner sought review of the denial of her application for asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Petitioner claimed that she had suffered physical and sexual violence inflicted by her brothers in her home country. The IJ denied relief, ruling that petitioner had failed to show that relocating within her home country would not eliminate the harm.

Where petitioner failed to challenge the IJ’s determination, she could not meet her burden of proof for asylum.

Petition is denied.

Gonzalez v. Blanche (MLW No. 85091/Case No. 24-3218 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.