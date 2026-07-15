Real Property-Oil and Gas Leases-Surface Damage-Attorneys’ Fees

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Defendant appealed the district court’s award of attorneys’ fees to plaintiffs. Plaintiffs were landowners on whose land defendant owned the subsurface mineral rights. North Dakota law required mineral developers like defendant to compensate landowners for lost land value, lost use and lost access to surface land caused by drilling operations. Plaintiffs filed suit seeking compensation for alleged damage to their land caused by defendant. Plaintiffs ultimately settled their lawsuits against defendant, and the district court awarded plaintiffs attorneys’ fees under North Dakota law. On appeal, defendant challenged the fee award as unreasonable because it was more than plaintiffs requested and argued that the district court should have granted oral argument on the fee issue.

Where the district court could start its analysis based on the fees actually earned by plaintiffs’ counsel and it appropriately considered the factors for fee awards, there was no abuse of discretion in the award.

Kobes, J., concurring in part and concurring in the judgment: “Appellees conceded that not all their hours were reasonably expended, so the district court should have reduced the hours in its lodestar calculation. Id. at 433 34; see also Vines v. Welspun Pipes Inc., 9 F.4th 849, 855 (8th Cir. 2021). Instead, the district court confirmed that the Appellees’ billable rate was reasonable and then moved to its Big Pines analysis without calculating the number of hours reasonably worked. This was error.”

Judgment is affirmed.

Murphy v. Continental Resources, Inc. (MLW No. 85071/Case No. 24-3494 & 24-3052 – 21 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Traynor, J. (Matthew W. Sherwood, Amarillo, TX for appellant; Lawrence Bender, Bismarck, ND and Spencer D. Ptacek, Bismarck, ND on the brief) (Derrick Braaten, Bismarck, ND for appellee)