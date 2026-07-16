8th Circuit affirms denial of preliminary injunction against SB 751

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Summary

8th Circuit affirmed a district court’s denial of Novartis‘ request for a preliminary injunction against Missouri Senate Bill 751.

SB 751 protects 340B contract pharmacy access by prohibiting manufacturers from restricting deliveries to contract pharmacies serving Missouri covered entities.

The court rejected Dormant Commerce Clause and federal preemption arguments, relying in part on prior 8th Circuit precedent involving Arkansas’ similar law.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway called the decision a victory for rural patients’ access to affordable prescription drugs.

The district court properly denied a preliminary injunction to a pharmaceutical company on its challenge to Senate Bill 751, which prohibits drug manufacturers from restricting the delivery of 340B drugs to contract pharmacies that have partnered with a Missouri covered entity to distribute medication on the covered entity’s behalf, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on July 1.

In 1992, Congress created the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which requires drug manufacturers to offer discounts on covered outpatient drugs to specified health care providers as a condition of the manufacturers’ participation in Medicaid and Medicare Part B.

Manufacturers participating in the program must offer each covered entity covered outpatient drugs for purchase at or below the applicable ceiling price if such drug is made available to any other purchaser at any price.

Covered entities are not required to pass the discounts on to patients through free or subsidized medication, and many covered entities use the excess revenues from the 340B Program to finance their operations and expand services.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) allowed covered entities to partner with third-party contract pharmacies to distribute 340B drugs on the covered entity’s behalf.

In 2010, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) issued guidance allowing covered entities without in-house pharmacies to partner with an unlimited number of contract pharmacies. As a result, the number of contract pharmacies grew rapidly and the demand for 340B drugs led to a proportional reduction in manufacturer profits.

Drug manufacturers began restricting covered entities’ use of contract pharmacies. Novartis Pharmaceuticals adopted a policy where it would only deliver its medications to a covered entity’s in-house pharmacy or a single outside contract pharmacy.

HHS issued an advisory opinion objecting to the policy and sent violation letters to manufacturers over such policies. Drug manufacturers sued and both the 3rd and D.C. Circuits sided with the manufacturers, ruling that because no language in 340B requires manufacturers to recognize an unlimited number of contract pharmacies, manufacturers’ restrictions did not violate the federal statute.

After HHS withdrew its advisory opinion, state legislatures stepped in. Twenty-two states passed laws prohibiting manufacturers from limiting or restricting the delivery of 340B drugs to contract pharmacies partnering with a covered entity, including Missouri, which enacted S.B. 751 in 2024.

Novartis sued the attorney general and Board of Pharmacy, alleging that S.B. 751 is preempted by federal patent and drug exclusivity laws, preempted by the federal 340B statutory scheme and violates the dormant Commerce Clause, seeking declaratory, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief.

The district court denied Novartis’s motion for a preliminary injunction, holding that it was unlikely to prevail on the merits of its dormant Commerce Clause claim, and Novartis appealed.

Writing for the panel, Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson affirmed, joined by Circuit Judge Lavenski R. Smith and Senior Circuit Judge Duane Benton.

Novartis told the court that S.B. 751 violated the dormant Commerce Clause because it regulated wholly out-of-state transactions between Novartis and its wholesalers who, in turn, sell 340B drugs to covered entities in Missouri.

“This interpretation misreads the statute,” the court wrote. “S.B. 751 does not purport to regulate transactions between drug manufacturers and their wholesalers; rather, it regulates only the delivery of 340B drugs to contract pharmacies that have partnered with a Missouri covered entity. Even assuming S.B. 751 has some incidental effect on out-of-state transactions, ‘[i]n our interconnected national marketplace, many (maybe most) state laws have the ‘practical effect of controlling’ extraterritorial behavior’ without violating the Commerce clause.”

Nor was the court persuaded that S.B. 751 violated the dormant Commerce Clause because it discriminates against interstate commerce. Novartis contended that because no drug manufacturers have a physical presence in Missouri, the entire burden of S.B. 751 falls on out-of-state commerce.

“We disagree,” the court said. “Because Missouri’s entire prescription drug supply comes from out-of-state, ‘such claims of disparate treatment between interstate and local commerce [are] meritless.’ Without a demonstrated preference for in-state entities at the expense of out-of-state entities, Novartis fails to show a likelihood of success on its discrimination claim.”

Even if S.B. 751 is nondiscriminatory and has only incidental effects on interstate commerce, it still violated the dormant Commerce Clause because it fails the Pike balancing test, Novartis told the court. With 22 states having adopted similar legislation, S.B. 751 imposed a burden on manufacturers because they faced a patchwork of state laws, making it more costly to participate in the 340B program.

But the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a similar argument, the court pointed out, and “the evil Novartis perceives” is “insufficient to prevail on Pike balancing.”

As for Novartis’s preemption claims, the court found neither field preemption nor conflict preemption. The 8th Circuit already considered the issue when analyzing a challenge to Arkansas Act 1103, an analogue to S.B. 751, in Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America v. McClain.

That panel found that Section 340B does not preempt the field of 340B regulation and that the 340B Program’s enforcement mechanisms do not preempt the field of 340B enforcement. In addition, the McClain court found that because Section 340B is silent on the delivery of 340B drugs, federal law neither prohibits nor requires the use of contract pharmacies, nor does federal law fix the number of contract pharmacies a covered entity may use to distribute 340B drugs on its behalf.

The 5th Circuit reached a similar conclusion in a case involving Mississippi’s version of S.B. 751.

In a statement, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway praised the decision.

“The 8th Circuit has rejected Novartis’s challenge to a Missouri law that protects access to discounted prescription drugs under the federal 340B program,” she said. “This is a win for rural families who depend on this program to afford the medications they need. Our successful defense against deep-pocketed Big Pharma helps ensure rural Missourians keep access to affordable prescription drugs.”

Charles W. Hatfield of Stinson in Jefferson City, who represented Novartis, did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation v. Hanaway, No. 25-1619.