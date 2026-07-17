Mother obtains six-figure settlement after rear-end crash leads to lifelong pain
Kallie Cox//July 17, 2026//
In April of 2025, Chloe Riley was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by Alexis Kimberly. The crash left her with lasting pain that impacts how she is able to parent her two children. Her attorney obtained a settlement of $100,000 on her behalf.
Riley’s attorney, Laurie Del Percio of the Horn Law Firm in Independence, said Kimberly rear-ended Riley’s vehicle while the car was stopped at a traffic light.
“Shortly after the collision, Ms. Riley presented to the emergency department. At the hospital, Ms. Riley stated that, upon impact, her head was slammed forward and backward against the seat,” Del Percio said. “Precautionary CT scans were taken of Ms. Riley’s head, cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine and x-rays were taken of her chest. The films came back within normal limits. Ms. Riley was stabilized and given a concussion protocol.”
Later that same day Riley went to see a chiropractor. Del Percio added that Riley had hit her right elbow on the inside of the passenger door when the crash occurred and that most of her pain was on the right side of her neck, right shoulder and over her right elbow.
Riley received rehabilitation treatments which consisted of chiropractic adjustments, manual therapy, intersegmental traction and exercises, Del Percio said.
The defendant’s insurance, State Farm, settled for the policy limits of $100,000 and $71,601.49 past medical (billed) and $58,982.62 past medical (written-off).
“Prior to the collision, Ms. Riley, age twenty-five, was in excellent health and living a high quality of life,” Del Percio said in a statement. “She is a mother to two young children ages four and five. One of her children has special needs. The collision impacted her ability to care for her children.”
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Amount of verdict, judgment or settlement: $100,000
Type of action: Motor vehicle collision
Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court
Case Number/Date: Not filed/07/01/2026
Judge: None
Injuries: Head, brain, neck, back, spine
Special Damages: $71,601.49 past medical (billed)
$58,982.62 past medical (written-off)
Insurer: State Farm
Caption: Chloe Riley v. Alexis Kimberly
Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Laurie Del Percio of the Horn Law Firm in Independence.
Defendants’ Attorneys: None
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