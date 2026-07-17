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X, major music labels end dispute end copyright dispute

Reuters//July 17, 2026//

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X, major music labels end dispute end copyright dispute

The Universal Music Group logo is seen displayed in this illustration

The Universal Music Group logo is seen displayed in this illustration. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters Illustration)

X, major music labels end dispute end copyright dispute

Reuters//July 17, 2026//

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A group of major including and have agreed to end a legal dispute with Elon Musk’s over the use of their music on the X , according to federal court filings.

X Corp and the music labels asked a on Thursday to dismiss the labels’ lawsuit that accused X of infringing hundreds of their copyrights by allowing its users to post their songs without a license. They also asked a to dismiss a countersuit X had filed that accused the labels of conspiring to block competition and forcing the platform to license their songs at inflated rates.

Spokespeople for X Corp, the labels and their trade group the National Music Publishers Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information, including whether their dispute was settled. The filings asked the courts to dismiss the claims with prejudice, which means they cannot be refiled.

A group of 17 music publishers sued X in Nashville, Tennessee in 2023, seeking more than $250 million in damages for the alleged infringement of nearly 1,700 copyrights. The lawsuit said that X “routinely ignores” users’ and that other major platforms like TikTok, Facebook and YouTube properly license music from the publishers.

X convinced the court to dismiss much of the lawsuit in 2024. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said that X could not be held liable for direct or vicarious copyright infringement, but allowed part of the labels’ contributory infringement claim to continue.

X countersued the publishers in Texas in January, accusing them of violating federal by refusing to negotiate individual licensing deals. The publishers told the court in April that the case should be dismissed.

Tags: Tennessee federal court, social-media platform, antitrust law, Copyright Infringement, Texas federal court, music publishers, Sony Music, X Corp, Copyright & Trademark Law, Universal Music Group

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