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Attorney Share, Lawmatics integrate to automate law firm referrals

Legal Tech Staff//July 20, 2026//

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Attorney Share, Lawmatics integrate to automate law firm referrals

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Attorney Share, Lawmatics integrate to automate law firm referrals

Legal Tech Staff//July 20, 2026//

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Summary

Attorney Share announced that it has introduced an integration with Lawmatics designed to automate the referral of overflow matters to outside attorneys.

The integration allows law firms using Lawmatics’ client intake and growth platform to send cases directly to the Attorney Share through an application programming interface. Firms may post matters with a single click or configure based on criteria such as jurisdiction, practice area and attorney capacity.

For law firms with matters they cannot accept, the integration could reduce the administrative work involved in identifying and transferring cases to referral partners. Referral information remains within the Lawmatics workflow, limiting the need to re-enter case details or switch between platforms.

Attorney Share’s technology evaluates the referral and seeks to match it with attorneys who meet the case requirements. The companies said the process could help firms respond to prospective clients more quickly while maintaining referral relationships and tracking matters that are sent elsewhere.

The integration may be particularly useful for firms operating across multiple practice areas or jurisdictions, where determining whether to retain or refer a matter can create delays. Automating the process could also help firms establish consistent criteria for handling cases that fall outside their expertise or available capacity.

Attorney Share was established as a referral-management platform that helps law firms distribute, monitor and receive compensation for referred matters. Lawmatics provides software for managing law firm intake, marketing, client communications and business development.

Lawmatics users can activate the integration through their account settings.

Tags: client intake, jurisdiction, Attorney Share, Lawmatics, referral marketplace, Business and Corporate Law, automated workflows, practice area

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