Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DOJ discloses subpoenas to law firms in fight with US lawyer group

By David Thomas and Mike Scarcella, Reuters//July 20, 2026//

Home>National News>

DOJ discloses subpoenas to law firms in fight with US lawyer group

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey on July 8, 2026. (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters File Photo)

DOJ discloses subpoenas to law firms in fight with US lawyer group

By David Thomas and Mike Scarcella, Reuters//July 20, 2026//

Listen to this article
Summary

The is seeking detailed records and depositions from 14 major law firms that were targeted by White House executive orders last year or that made deals with President Donald Trump to avoid his directives, according to copies of subpoenas filed on Friday in Washington federal court.

The subpoenas issued by the DOJ demanded records of the firms’ communications related to the executive orders, including records of communications with Boris Epshteyn, a longtime adviser to Trump, since the start of the president’s second term.

The DOJ is also seeking any communications the firms may have had with the about Epshteyn. It was not immediately clear whether the firms would challenge the subpoenas in court.

The Justice Department disclosed the subpoenas in a brought last year by the ABA, which alleges its members face harm from an unlawful policy by the Trump administration to punish law firms over their past legal work, diversity policies and political ties.

The Justice Department in its filing urged U.S. District Judge Amir Ali to reject an ABA demand seeking similar information about Trump’s law firm executive orders. It said the ABA is required to “seek this information from its own members, or the law firms at issue, rather than going directly to the White House.”

In its filing, the DOJ said its subpoenas to the law firms are meant to “obtain the documents that Plaintiff has requested.”

Spokespersons for the ABA, the largest U.S. attorney membership organization, and the DOJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Trump White House had no immediate comment.

Spokespersons for the law firms also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ABA’s lawsuit is casting fresh scrutiny on the Trump administration’s campaign against prominent law firms and could put the firms that settled in an awkward position as the two sides fight over possible evidence in the litigation.

Four law firms sued the administration last year and won court orders permanently barring the executive orders targeting them. The administration’s appeal is pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which heard arguments in May.

Tags: ABA, U.S. Justice Department, Boris Epshteyn, executive orders, law firms, Administrative Law, lawsuit, American Bar Association, subpoenas, Washington federal court

Related Articles

Related Content

Matt Miller

Missouri AG opens up about investigation into former ESPN analyst Matt Miller

The Missouri Attorney General's Office has revealed why it has opened an investigation into former ESPN NFL Dr[...]

July 20, 2026
The U.S. Supreme Court building

Nearly half of Americans in poll say Supreme Court bases rulings on politics

A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds 46% of Americans believe the Supreme Court rules on President Trrump's [...]

July 20, 2026
A view of the Internal Revenue Service building on February 1, 2026

Top IRS lawyer forced out after White House clash over tax audits

The U.S. tax agency’s top attorney was forced from his role in recent days after refusing White House demand[...]

July 17, 2026
generic gavel red books

Judge finds 2024 phone searches of Palestinian American unconstitutional

A federal judge ruled CBP violated Osama Abu Irshaid's Fourth Amendment rights by twice searching his phone at[...]

July 17, 2026
The Universal Music Group logo is seen displayed in this illustration

X, major music labels end dispute end copyright dispute

X Corp and major music publishers including Universal Music Group and Sony Music have agreed to dismiss their [...]

July 17, 2026
U.S. President Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new Air Force One

New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting

The New York Times filed a motion to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting in Manhattan fe[...]

July 16, 2026

Legal Tech

See All Legal Tech News

Special Sections

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Top stories

See more news