Missouri AG opens up about investigation into former ESPN analyst Matt Miller

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Summary

Missouri attorney general Catherine Hanaway confirms investigation

26 complaints filed against Matt Miller over fantasy leagues

Miller suffered amputation after serious Missouri car accident

Miller placed on indefinite leave from ESPN

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has revealed why it has opened an investigation into former ESPN NFL Draft analyst and Joplin native Matt Miller following a serious car accident in the state.

In an interview with KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway confirmed the investigation was centered on complaints that Miller had failed to deliver product — or had provided “minimal product” — to individuals who had paid for camps or to join fantasy football leagues he ran. A total of 26 complaints have been filed against Miller thus far.

“It does look like it’s going to be a lengthy investigation because there were a lot of transactions,” Hanaway said. “There’s certainly a lot of smoke, and I would bet there’s some fire in this case.”

Hanaway also clarified that the GoFundMe set up to help with Miller’s medical costs is not a part of the investigation.

“He did legitimately have this terrible accident, and obviously, my heart breaks for his circumstance,” Hanaway said. “We are not specifically investigating the GoFundMe account.”

Miller’s GoFundMe has been paused since July 3. Before that happened, the campaign had raised $51,147 toward a $55,000 goal.

What happened to Matt Miller?

Miller was driving eastbound on Missouri Route 96 in Jasper County on June 17, when his 2023 Ford Bronco crossed the center line and struck the front driver’s side of a semi tractor-trailer. The California Post recently published a video showing the accident from the semi-truck’s dashcam.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin for treatment, where he underwent a “life-saving” amputation of his left arm.

Matt Miller controversry stems from fantasy leagues, charitable efforts

After Miller disclosed the accident on social media, his family started a GoFundMe to help with his medical costs. Shortly thereafter, though, many online users began calling out Miller for alleged past financial improprieties involving fantasy football leagues, paid scouting lessons and charitable efforts.

Several people spoke to Awful Announcing about their dealings with Miller, claiming they had paid entry fees for charity fantasy leagues he ran, with buy-ins as high as $500, “only to find him unreachable when it came time to collect winnings or confirm where the charitable portion of the money had gone.”

Awful Announcing said more than 40 individuals have reached out with similar stories since the original article’s publication.

Matt Miller announces leave from ESPN

Miller announced in a social media post on July 10 that he would be “stepping away indefinitely and will be placed on leave from ESPN” as he focuses on his recovery.

“The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement,” Miller said. “Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg.”

He ended the post thanking his well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers.