Bill Corrigan, Carmody MacDonald
Missouri Lawyers Media//July 21, 2026//
New Hire: Bill Corrigan, Principal
Carmody MacDonald has announced that former St. Louis County Circuit Judge and Missouri Deputy Attorney General Bill Corrigan joined the firm as a principal. A seasoned trial attorney with more than 30 years of experience in the Missouri legal landscape, Bill will bolster the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practices.
Bill’s extensive career spans distinguished service in both the public and private sectors. He served as a circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County following an appointment by Gov. Mike Parson and later served as the Deputy Attorney General for the State of Missouri, where he oversaw major litigation and statewide legal operations. Prior to his public service, Bill spent decades in private practice handling complex commercial litigation and civil defense. He most recently served as the managing partner of the St. Louis office of a prominent national litigation firm.
Highly active in the legal community, Bill served as one of the youngest presidents in the history of The Missouri Bar and regularly earns recognition for his professional achievements and leadership within the bar. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.
At Carmody MacDonald, Bill will leverage his unique experience on both sides of the bench to serve clients facing complex legal challenges while supporting the firm’s strategic regional growth.
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