Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year
Kallie Cox//July 21, 2026//
An attorney made a speedy recovery of the policy limits for her client after she was injured in a crash in the city of St. Louis.
Nina B. MacDonald, represented by Lindsay Rakers of the Sumner Law Group in St. Louis, was struck by Dorian J. Leonard after the two drivers each attempted to cross into an intersection at the same time after stopping.
The crash occurred at the I-55 exit on Virginia Avenue, according to a police report of the incident. MacDonald stopped at a stop sign at the exit before entering the intersection. At the same time, Leonard began driving into the intersection after stopping at his stop sign.
The two vehicles collided, and MacDonald suffered injuries to her neck, right shoulder, right hip and left pinky finger, according to Rakers.
It took approximately eight months to reach the policy limits of $25,000 with the crash occurring in June 2025 and the signing of the release form for the settlement in February 2026.
An additional $14,000 was awarded in special damages for medical bills, Rakers said.
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Amount of verdict, judgment or settlement: $25,000
Type of action: Motor vehicle collision
Venue: St. Louis City Circuit Court
Case Number/Date: Not filed/02/23/2026
Injuries: neck, right shoulder, right hip, left pinky finger
Special Damages: $14,000
Insurer: Progressive for the defendant
Caption: Nina B. MacDonald v. Dorian J. Leonard
Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Lindsay Rakers & Brent Sumner of the Sumner Law Group in St. Louis.
Defendants’ Attorneys: None
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