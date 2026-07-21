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Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year

Kallie Cox//July 21, 2026//

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Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year

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Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year

Kallie Cox//July 21, 2026//

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An attorney made a speedy recovery of the policy limits for her client after she was injured in a crash in the city of St. Louis.

Nina B. MacDonald, represented by Lindsay Rakers of the in St. Louis, was struck by Dorian J. Leonard after the two drivers each attempted to cross into an intersection at the same time after stopping.

The crash occurred at the I-55 exit on Virginia Avenue, according to a police report of the incident. MacDonald stopped at a stop sign at the exit before entering the intersection. At the same time, Leonard began driving into the intersection after stopping at his stop sign.

The two vehicles collided, and MacDonald suffered injuries to her neck, right shoulder, right hip and left pinky finger, according to Rakers.

It took approximately eight months to reach the policy limits of $25,000 with the crash occurring in June 2025 and the signing of the release form for the settlement in February 2026.

An additional $14,000 was awarded in special damages for medical bills, Rakers said.

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Amount of verdict, judgment or settlement: $25,000

Type of action:

Venue: St. Louis City Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: Not filed/02/23/2026

Injuries: neck, right shoulder, right hip, left pinky finger

Special Damages: $14,000

Insurer: Progressive for the defendant

Caption: Nina B. MacDonald v. Dorian J. Leonard

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Lindsay Rakers & Brent Sumner of the Sumner Law Group in St. Louis.

Defendants’ Attorneys: None

Tags: insurance claim, neck injury, St. Louis Circuit Court, Sumner Law Group, St. Louis car accident, policy limits settlement, Motor vehicle collision, Progressive Insurance, medical damages, personal injury law

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