Criminal Law-Assault-Prosecutorial Misconduct

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Defendant appealed his conviction for assault, armed criminal action, and property damage, arguing that the trial court erred in overruling his objection to the prosecutor’s comment during closing that a not guilty verdict would be equivalent to telling the victim that he deserved what happened to him, which was made in response to defendant’s closing argument that he shot the victim in self-defense.

Where the trial evidence rebutted defendant’s claim that he shot the victim in self-defense after disengaging from the altercation that he initiated, there was no prejudicial error in the prosecutor’s comments, which in context were meant to respond to defendant’s claim of self-defense rather than to inflame the passions of the jury.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Ward (MLW No. 84150/Case No. SD38988 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, New Madrid County, Underwood, J. (Izaac Anthony Herebia, Jefferson City for appellant) (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia and Russell David Oliver, Bloomfield for respondent)