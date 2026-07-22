Criminal Law-Civil Commitment-Sexually Violent Predator
Staff Report//July 22, 2026//
Defendant appealed the trial court’s order civilly committing him to the custody of the Department of Mental Health under the Sexually Violent Predator Act, arguing that the state had failed to present sufficient evidence that he was found guilty of a predicate sexually violent offense.
Where defendant had been found “guilty except for insanity” for sexual offenses in Oregon and Oregon law treated such a verdict as a guilty verdict, the state had satisfied the predicate offense requirement under the SVPA.
Judgment is affirmed.
In the Matter of the Care and Treatment of Osborn (MLW No. 85148/Case No. SD38870 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Nickell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Wright County, Veenstra, J. (Tyler Patrick Coyle, Columbia for appellant) (Abigail Madeline Meharg, Jefferson City for respondent)
Legal Tech
- How ransomware tactics against law firms are changing
- How large language models are leveling the personal injury playing field
- Attorney Share, Lawmatics integrate to automate law firm referrals
Latest Opinion Digests
- Criminal Law-Second-Degree Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence
- Criminal Law-Witness Tampering-Sufficiency of Evidence
- Criminal Law-Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment by Counsel
- Criminal Law-Filing Criminal Charges-Attorney General Aid
- Criminal Law-Civil Commitment-Sexually Violent Predator
- Criminal Law-Assault-Prosecutorial Misconduct
- Real Property-Prescriptive Easement-Public Right of Way
Top stories
- Appeals court orders new look at conversion therapy case following Supreme Court ruling
- Jury finds seat belt maker liable in $40.5M child injury case
- Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year
- Mother obtains six-figure settlement after rear-end crash leads to lifelong pain
- 8th Circuit affirms denial of preliminary injunction against SB 751
- New dedicated coverage of tech challenges facing law firms and legal departments
- Parity Act claim against insurer for child’s treatment survives motion to dismiss
- ABA opinion addresses client restrictions in engagement letters