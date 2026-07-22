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Criminal Law-Civil Commitment-Sexually Violent Predator

Staff Report//July 22, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Civil Commitment-Sexually Violent Predator

Criminal Law-Civil Commitment-Sexually Violent Predator

Staff Report//July 22, 2026//

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Defendant appealed the trial court’s order civilly committing him to the custody of the Department of Mental Health under the Sexually Violent Predator Act, arguing that the state had failed to present sufficient evidence that he was found guilty of a predicate sexually violent offense.  

Where defendant had been found “guilty except for insanity” for sexual offenses in Oregon and Oregon law treated such a verdict as a guilty verdict, the state had satisfied the predicate offense requirement under the SVPA. 

Judgment is affirmed. 

In the Matter of the Care and Treatment of Osborn (MLW No. 85148/Case No. SD38870 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Nickell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Wright County, Veenstra, J. (Tyler Patrick Coyle, Columbia for appellant) (Abigail Madeline Meharg, Jefferson City for respondent) 

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