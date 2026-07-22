Criminal Law-Filing Criminal Charges-Attorney General Aid

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Relator petitioned for a writ of prohibition or mandamus relief from the trial court’s order granting a criminal defendant’s motion to dismiss the criminal complaint. At the request of the county prosecutor, the governor directed relator to assist the prosecutor with the criminal case against defendant. Relator accordingly filed a complaint. Defendant moved to dismiss, arguing that statutory authority to file charges rested with the county prosecutor.

Where relator was properly authorized to aid the prosecutor in the state’s case against defendant, and such aid was permissible under the authorizing statutes, the trial court erred in dismissing the complaint.

Permanent writ in prohibition issued.

State ex rel. Hanaway v. Kime (MLW No. 85147/Case No. SD39330 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, West, J.) Original proceeding in prohibition. (Tyler Austin Dodd, Jefferson City; Paige Kristyn Wheeler, Jefferson City; Andrew James Clarke, Jefferson City; and Brian Patrick Parker, Ironton for relator) (Ayla Michelle Chadboune, Farmington; Joshua Edward Hedgecorth, Farmington; and Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia for respondent; Christina Kime, Piedmont, respondent pro se)