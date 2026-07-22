Criminal Law-Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment by Counsel
Staff Report//July 22, 2026//
Defendant appealed the denial of his amended motion for post-conviction relief. Although appointed counsel requested an extension to file an amended motion, the trial court failed to timely rule on the motion, rendering any extension ineffective. Appointed counsel filed the amended motion, thinking that an extension had been properly granted.
Where the amended motion was not timely filed and where the trial court failed to conduct an independent abandonment inquiry, the court was constrained to reverse and remand for such inquiry.
Judgment is reversed and remanded.
Johnson v. State (MLW No. 85151/Case No. SD39268 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pemiscot County, Underwood, J. (Maleaner Ryna Harvey, St. Louis for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City for respondent)
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