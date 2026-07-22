Criminal Law-Rape-Exclusion of Victim’s Prior Allegations
Staff Report//July 22, 2026//
Defendant appealed his conviction for second-degree rape, arguing that the trial court erred in excluding evidence of a prior rape allegation made by the victim, contending that it was relevant to the victim’s credibility or motive to fabricate and that it could be admitting under exceptions to the rape shield law.
Where defendant failed to show by a preponderance of the evidence that the victim’s prior allegation was false, it could not be admitted to impeach her credibility and therefore none of the exceptions to the rape shield law applied to admit it into evidence.
Judgment is affirmed.
State v. Wooten (MLW No. 85139/Case No. ED113976 – 20 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Gaertner, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Ribaudo, J. (Matthew G. Mueller for appellant) (Catherine L. Hanaway and Riley A. O’Shaughnessy for respondent)
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