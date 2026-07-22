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Criminal Law-Second-Degree Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence

Staff Report//July 22, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Second-Degree Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law-Second-Degree Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence

Staff Report//July 22, 2026//

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Defendant appealed his conviction for second-degree rape, challenging the sufficiency of the state’s evidence proving that defendant knew the victim had not consented to sexual activity. Defendant argued that the only evidence presented by the state concerned the victim’s intoxication.  

Where the state had presented sufficient evidence for a jury to find that defendant knew he lacked the victim’s consent, including defendant demanding the victim remove her clothes, the victim pleading for her life and defendant leaving the scene to avoid being discovered, a jury could reasonably find that defendant knew that the victim had not consented to sexual activity.    

Judgment is affirmed.  

State v. Carter (MLW No. 85146/Case No. WD87713 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Justin Ortiz, Kansas City for appellant) (Alex Beezley, Jefferson City for respondent) 

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