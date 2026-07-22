Criminal Law-Witness Tampering-Sufficiency of Evidence

Listen to this article

Defendant appealed his conviction for witness tampering, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he offered a benefit to a witness exchange for them withholding information regarding other felony charges pending against defendant.

Where the evidence would permit a juror to infer that defendant wrote to his wife to induce her to discourage their neighbor from assisting the state in the prosecution of other felony charges against defendant by telling the neighbor that they would be “even,” there was an adequate basis for defendant’s conviction.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Stabeno (MLW No. 84149/Case No. SD39144 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Hamner, J.) Appealed from circuit court, McDonald County, Genisio, J. (David Reece Angle, Columbia and Charles Gordon Oppelt, Carthage for appellant) (Daniel Neal McPherson, Jefferson City and Maleia Anne Cheney, Joplin for respondent)