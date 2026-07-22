Insurance-Liability Policy-Coverage Exclusion
Staff Report//July 22, 2026//
Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment to defendants in its action seeking insurance coverage for damages caused by opioid distribution. Plaintiff argued that the trial court erred in determining that an exclusion under defendants’ policies applied to claims for bodily injury caused by an allegedly deceptive marketing campaign for unbranded opioid products.
Where plaintiff’s claim sought coverage for damages arising from allegedly false marketing representations, the claimed injuries squarely fell within the policy exclusion, precluding coverage from defendants.
Judgment is affirmed.
Opioid Master Disbursement Trust II v. ACE American Insurance (MLW No. 85145/Case No. ED113635 – 18 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Navarro-McKelvey, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Stewart, J. (Randall D. Grady, Patrick T. Connor, James F. Bennett and Elizabeth C. Carver, for appellant) (David W. Sobelman, Melissa Z. Baris, Genevieve M. Dispirito, Joann Sandifer, Christopher J. St. Jeanos and James C. Dugan for respondents)
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