Municipal-Earnings Tax-Historic Tax Credits
Staff Report//July 22, 2026//
Defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment in favor of plaintiffs in their declaratory judgment action seeking a ruling that historic tax credits they had received after rehabilitating historic buildings were not subject to defendant city’s earnings tax.
Where protest provision did not apply because plaintiffs’ earnings tax payments were not disputed tax assessments and constituted a written application for refund, the court upheld the trial court’s judgment as state law and federal tax code demonstrated that historic tax credits were not earned income.
Judgment is affirmed.
Laurel Apartments Master Tenant, LLC v. City of St. Louis (MLW No. 85143/Case No. ED113753 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, City of St. Louis, Whyte, J. (David H. Luce, Zachary R. McMichael and Karl A. Borgsmiller for appellants) (Elkin L. Kistner and William Kistner for respondents)
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