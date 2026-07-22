Real Property-Prescriptive Easement-Public Right of Way
Staff Report//July 22, 2026//
Plaintiff appealed the trial court’s judgment in favor of defendants on plaintiff’s claim for a prescriptive easement. The trial court entered adverse judgment based on plaintiff’s testimony that he believed the passage at issue was a public way.
Although subjective belief in the public nature of a road could undermine adverse use for a prescriptive easement, plaintiff presented evidence that his use of the road for his business was unique compared the general public.
Judgment is reversed and remanded.
Klingert v. Lee (MLW No. 85141/Case No. ED113803 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Gaertner, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Franklin County, Helfrich, J. (Louis Klingert, appellant pro se) (David L. Baylard and Ryan Bertels for respondents)
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