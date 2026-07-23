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Plaintiff obtains policy limits in six months after crash, including special damages

Kallie Cox//July 23, 2026//

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Plaintiff obtains policy limits in six months after crash, including special damages

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Plaintiff obtains policy limits in six months after crash, including special damages

Kallie Cox//July 23, 2026//

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After a left a driver with injuries, they were able to settle for the policy limits — and totaling nearly as much — within six months.

Thomas Gibson, represented by Lindsay Rakers of the in St. Louis, was struck by Shy Waugh while the two were driving in Freeburg, Illinois.

A police report of the incident showed Waugh was attempting to exit a McDonald’s parking lot when they drove into Gibson’s vehicle as it was driving down the street past the parking lot’s exit.

Rakers said Gibson suffered injuries to his head, wrist, back, stomach, chest and thumb.

The accident occurred in June and was settled for the policy limits of $25,000 through the defendant’s insurance The General in January.

Gibson also obtained special damages of $21,000 for medical bills after an expensive emergency room bill, Rakers said.

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Amount of verdict, judgment or settlement: $25,000

Type of action:

Venue:

Case Number/Date: Not filed/ 02/02/2026

Injuries: Head, wrist, back, stomach, chest, thumb

Special Damages: $21,000

Insurer: The General, for defendant.

Caption: Thomas Gibson v. Shy Waugh

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Lindsay Rakers and Brent Sumner of the Sumner Law Group in St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: None

Tags: Insurance settlement, special damages, Motor vehicle collision, Medical Expenses, Sumner Law Group, car accident, St. Clair County Circuit Court, personal injury law, personal injury, Illinois car crash

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