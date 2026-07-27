Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Appeals court rejects Trump bid to halt $100,000 H-1B visa fee ruling

By Nate Raymond, Reuters//July 27, 2026//

Home>National News>

Appeals court rejects Trump bid to halt $100,000 H-1B visa fee ruling

U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Appeals court rejects Trump bid to halt $100,000 H-1B visa fee ruling

By Nate Raymond, Reuters//July 27, 2026//

Listen to this article
Summary
  • 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denies stay request
  • Lower court struck down $100,000 fee
  • Fee challenged by 20 Democratic state attorneys general
  • failed to show likelihood of success

A on Friday rejected a bid by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to halt a judge’s order preventing it from imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled ‌.

The -based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put on hold a lower court judge’s June 8 ruling in a filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general, striking down the fee on the basis that it constituted an unlawful tax Congress never authorized.

The three-judge panel, composed only of appointees of Democratic presidents, said the Trump administration failed to show it was likely on appeal to succeed in showing it had not exceeded its authority by imposing the fee.

The U.S. president issued a proclamation in September that raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas, which tech companies rely heavily on to bring on foreign workers.

The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years. Employers seeking a visa for a foreign worker before Trump’s move typically paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees depending on various factors.

Trump, in imposing the hefty new fee, said the H-1B program “has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor.”

The fee ​does not apply to visas granted ​to foreign citizens already in ⁠the U.S. on student visas, who generally make up a large share of new H-1B recipients.

Few employers have paid Trump’s fee since it was instituted.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Chris Reese)

Tags: lawsuit, immigration law, H-1B visa, federal appeals court, Boston, Trump administration, foreign workers

Related Articles

Related Content

Supporters gather outside the federal courthouse after a hearing in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order tightening rules on mail-in voting, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

US appeals court rules Trump cannot implement mail-in voting order

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked Trump's executive order tightening mail-in voting rules in 23 st[...]

July 27, 2026
Scales of justice, law book, gavel

Prosecutors drop New York Times subpoenas in Trump plane leak probe

Manhattan prosecutors withdraw subpoenas issued to New York Times journalists in a leak investigation involvin[...]

July 24, 2026
Stickers are lined on a table for voters at a polling location

States sue DHS over FEMA election funding conditions

A federal court lawsuit challenges DHS's plan to withhold disaster funds unless states adopt election changes [...]

July 24, 2026
Generic legal image with a brown wooden gavel in front of blurred scales of justice

Prosecutors struggle to turn voter fraud claims into criminal charges

Prosecutors face difficulties turning voter fraud claims involving noncitizens into criminal charges amid lega[...]

July 23, 2026
A bottle of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder

Federal judge casts doubt on 69,000 cases alleging J&J talc caused cancer

A federal judge cast doubt on claims by approximately 69,000 people alleging that Johnson & Johnson's baby pow[...]

July 23, 2026
A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Court-appointed U.S. attorney for Seattle sues over firing by Trump

Roger Rogoff, court-appointed U.S. attorney for Western District of Washington, sues the Trump administration [...]

July 22, 2026

Legal Tech

See All Legal Tech News

Special Sections

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Top stories

See more news