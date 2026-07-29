8th Circuit dismisses Liberty Mutual appeal over remand order in Missouri

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Summary

8th Circuit dismissed Liberty Mutual‘s remand appeal

Judge Bobby Shepherd authored majority opinion

Judge David Stras dissented on jurisdiction issue

Case involves $300 million judgment collection in Missouri

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.’s appeal of an order remanding a judgment-collection action to state court, finding it lacked jurisdiction to review the order.

The court dismissed the appeal in a July 17 opinion authored by Judge Bobby Shepherd and joined by Judge Jane Kelly. Judge David Stras dissented.

The case goes back to January 2025, when plaintiff G.T. sued the defendants in state court to collect on a prior $300 million judgment obtained in 2023 against defendants James and Susan McLaurie ($150 million each) for physical and sexual abuse she suffered as a minor in their care. (Susan McLaurie died in 2022, and a state court appointed attorney Blake I. Markus as a defendant ad litem to represent her.) G.T. brought claims of equitable garnishment against the McLauries and their homeowner’s insurer, Liberty Mutual, as well as claims of bad faith, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty against the insurance company.

Liberty Mutual removed the case to the Eastern District in January 2025 on the basis of diversity of citizenship. McLaurie, who had not been served at the time, voluntarily entered his appearance in February of that year. In March 2025, G.T. moved to remand the case on the argument that the parties were not diverse. James McLaurie joined G.T.’s motion to remand, agreeing that the parties were not diverse. Susan McLaurie did not join Liberty Mutual’s Notice of Removal.

The district court denied G.T.’s motion to remand without prejudice but granted James McLaurie’s motion. The district court disagreed with G.T.’s contention that the parties were not diverse but found that James McLaurie’s decision to join the plaintiff’s motion to remand signified a lack of unanimity among the defendants, which generally renders a removal “defective.” Liberty Mutual appealed.

Federal law generally bars appellate courts from reviewing remand orders. Under 28 U.S.C. § 1447(d), a district court has “the final word” on removal disputes once it decides a case belongs back in state court, a rule the 8th Circuit noted exists so that “litigation over the choice of a courtroom” doesn’t drag on indefinitely. That bar applies whenever a remand is grounded in a “defect” in the removal process.

“While we have never directly addressed this issue, several circuits have held that a lack of unanimity is a ‘defect’ under § 1447(c) … ‘[L]ack of unanimity is a procedural defect clearly established by statute as precluding removal. . . . “[T]he failure to comply with these express statutory requirements for removal can . . . render the removal ‘defective’ and justify a remand,”’” the court wrote, citing Harvey v. Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah & Ouray Rsrv. from the 10th Circuit and Hernandez v. Seminole Cnty. from the 11th Circuit. “Accordingly, while we need not decide whether a lack of unanimity is a ‘defect’ under § 1447(c), we hold that it is at least a ‘colorable’ basis on which the district court could grant remand.”

Liberty Mutual argued that the appellate-review bar did not apply because the district court relied on McLaurie’s right as a later-served defendant to seek remand under § 1448, rather than a defect in the original removal process. The 8th Circuit rejected that distinction, finding that the district court believed McLaurie’s opposition to removal created a lack of unanimity and therefore constituted a procedural defect.

The court said its review was limited to identifying the ground on which the district court ordered remand, not determining whether that reasoning was legally correct. Because the remand order was at least colorably based on a defect under § 1447(c), the appellate court lacked jurisdiction to review it, even if the district court had misapplied the removal statutes.

“Regardless of whether the violation of the right to remand under § 1448 is a bona fide ‘defect’ in the removal process under § 1447(c), the district court itself believed it to be so,” the court wrote. “Even if it was error to equate the power to request remand under § 1448 to the unanimity requirement under § 1446, we would still not have jurisdiction to review, for so long as the district court ‘believed’ that there was a defect in removal procedures, ‘review of the remand order is barred.’”

The court also rejected Liberty Mutual’s arguments that McLaurie was only a nominal defendant, that his request was untimely and that the unanimity issue was not properly raised. Those arguments, the court said, challenged the correctness of the district court’s analysis rather than the stated basis for its decision. The court further said Liberty Mutual’s position on § 1448 was unsupported by precedent.

The court also cited Atlantic National Trust LLC v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., in which the 9th Circuit concluded that § 1447(d) barred review of a remand order based on a later-served defendant’s request for remand under § 1448.

The appeal was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

In his dissent, Stras argued the district court’s reasoning could not be colorably characterized as a remand based on a defect in the removal procedure. He noted that § 1447(c) requires procedural objections to be raised within 30 days of removal, while McLaurie did not join the request until mid-March, more than 30 days after Liberty Mutual removed the case.

Stras said the district court appeared to treat the lack of unanimity as a separate obstacle to removal rather than a procedural defect governed by § 1447(c). He argued that the appellate court was required to independently examine the actual basis of the remand order rather than rely on the district court’s later characterization of its reasoning.

He also rejected the conclusion that McLaurie could retroactively prevent removal after entering the case. Section 1448 gives later-served defendants the right to move for remand, Stras wrote, but does not guarantee that such a motion will succeed. Because the removal statute requires consent only from defendants who were properly joined and served when the case was removed, Stras concluded that McLaurie had no power to veto Liberty Mutual’s earlier removal.

“McLaurie had no right, statutory or otherwise, to retroactively veto the removal,” Stras wrote. “No right means no remand, so this case belongs in federal court.”

The case is G.T. v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Case No. 25-2377.