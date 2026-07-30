BAMSL hires assistant executive director for Bar Foundation
Staff Report//July 30, 2026//
Summary
- Erin Pohl named assistant executive director of Saint Louis Bar Foundation
- Pohl holds a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- Pohl serves as board president of St. Louis Anti-Violence Project
- Pohl to oversee pro bono, community service, and education initiatives
The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis has hired a new assistant executive director for its charitable arm, the Saint Louis Bar Foundation.
Erin Pohl, the new assistant executive director, earned her bachelor’s degree in workforce education and development from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the organization said. She also serves as the board president of the St. Louis Anti-Violence Project.
In her role, Pohl will oversee the Saint Louis Bar Foundation’s pro bono programs, community service initiatives and law-related education efforts, while helping advance the foundation’s fundraising, outreach and strategic initiatives, the organization said in a news release.
“I am excited to be joining BAMSL and the Saint Louis Bar Foundation,” Pohl said. “I look forward to working with the legal community to strengthen the Foundation’s programs, expand its impact and help advance access to justice and service throughout our community.”
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