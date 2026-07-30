Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel
Staff Report//July 30, 2026//
Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief filed following his conviction for the first-degree murder of his estranged wife. Defendant claimed that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to request a model jury instruction regarding the voluntariness of his confession to police. The model instruction required the jury to disregard a confession if it failed to find that defendant made the statement, defendant understood what he was saying and the statement was freely and voluntarily given.
Where defendant had asked to speak with police, signed a Miranda waiver, and gave a long, detailed statement, there was sufficient evidence to find that defendant knowingly and voluntarily spoke to police.
Judgment is affirmed.
Ratliff v. State (MLW No. 85186/Case No. WD87922 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Clay County, Alexander, J. (JoEllen Grohs, Kansas City for appellant) (Dora Fishter, Jefferson City for respondent)
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