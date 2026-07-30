Criminal Law: Speeding-Discovery Requests
Staff Report//July 30, 2026//
Defendant appealed his conviction for speeding, arguing that the trial court erred in denying his motion for discovery of the operating manual for the speed detection device used and other traffic citations issued by the citing officer on the date of defendant’s citation. Defendant also challenged the denial of his motion for a jury trial and argued that the trial court interfered with his right to appeal.
Where defendant failed to show that the requested discovery was reasonable or relevant, and where he did not make a timely request for a jury trial, the court affirmed defendant’s conviction.
Judgment is affirmed.
City of Kansas City v. Burgett (MLW No. 85182/Case No. WD88171 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Rothermich, J. (Charles Lamar Burgett, appellant pro se) (Kendrea White, Kansas City for respondent)
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