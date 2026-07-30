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Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Propensity Evidence

Staff Report//July 30, 2026//

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Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Propensity Evidence

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Propensity Evidence

Staff Report//July 30, 2026//

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Defendant appealed his conviction for statutory sodomy, incest and tampering with a victim, challenging the trial court’s admission of propensity evidence. Defendant argued that the evidence was too dissimilar to the current case and too remote to have probative value.

Where there was sufficient similarity between defendant’s prior conviction for sodomy and incest and the present offense, the probative value of the evidence outweighed any risk of unfair prejudice.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Benenhaley (MLW No. 85185/Case No. WD87942 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Henry County, Baker, J. (Jedd Schneider, Columbia for appellant) (Riley O’Shaughnessy, Jefferson City for respondent)

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