Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Sufficiency of Evidence

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Defendant appealed his conviction for statutory sodomy and his sentence. Defendant challenged the sufficiency of the evidence for his statutory sodomy conviction because the state failed to prove the offense occurred on the charged date. Defendant also argued that the trial court erred in ordering his sentences to run consecutively based on the trial court’s mistaken belief that consecutive sentences were required.

Where there was sufficient evidence presented at trial for the jury to find that the offense occurred on the charged date, and where the trial court properly relied on statutory authority to require consecutive sentences because they occurred on the same day, the court upheld defendant’s convictions and sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Smith (MLW No. 85187/Case No. WD87798 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Molly Hastings, Shajiah Jaffri, Kansas City for appellant) (Abigail Mehard, Jefferson City for respondent)