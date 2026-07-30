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Employer-Employee: Wrongful Termination-Defamation

Staff Report//July 30, 2026//

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Employer-Employee: Wrongful Termination-Defamation

Employer-Employee: Wrongful Termination-Defamation

Staff Report//July 30, 2026//

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Plaintiff, a former police officer, appealed the dismissal of his action. Defendants received multiple complaints about plaintiff and placed him on suspension, ultimately terminating him at a city council hearing which plaintiff and his counsel attended. Plaintiff filed suit for defamation, breach of contract and other claims. The district court granted defendants’ motion to dismiss.

Where plaintiff’s appellate brief failed to comply with the requirements of Rule 84.04 by including exhibits not in the appellate record and containing insufficient citations, the court was constrained to dismiss the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

Baker v. City of Maysville (MLW No. 85179/Case No. WD88301 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Dekalb County, Horsman, J. (Brian Klopfenstein, Kearney for appellant) (Paul Gordon, Overland Park, KS and Steven Coronado, Kansas City for respondents)

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