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Missouri’s Kathy Lloyd named COSCA president

Staff Report//July 30, 2026//

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Missouri’s Kathy Lloyd named COSCA president

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Missouri’s Kathy Lloyd named COSCA president

Staff Report//July 30, 2026//

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Summary
  • named president
  • Lloyd appointed vice chair of board through 2027
  • Announcement made at NCSC meeting in , South Dakota
  • Lloyd oversees Missouri court system staff of more than 200

Missouri State Courts Administrator Kathy S. Lloyd has been named president of the Conference of State Court Administrators and vice chair of the National Center for State Courts board of directors through 2027.

The NCSC made the announcement July 29, the start of Lloyd’s one-year term. The appointment comes after the COSCA annual conference and NCSC’s board of directors meeting this week in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“Kathy’s leadership on priorities has helped advance long-term, sustainable solutions to the growing behavioral health needs arising in state courts,” said NCSC President Elizabeth Clement in a news release. “Her experience in and trial gives her a unique perspective on day-to-day court operations and valuable insights that help shape national guidance and best practices.”

COSCA is comprised of the chief executives of the court system in each state, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories.

Lloyd oversees a staff of more than 200 who provide administrative, business and technology support services to all levels of the Missouri court system. Her court career began as a deputy juvenile officer, and she went on to hold roles as superintendent of the juvenile justice center and chief juvenile for Missouri’s 13th Judicial Circuit in central Missouri. She has also worked in trial court administration as a drug court coordinator and court administrator. She spent 10 years as the circuit’s court administer before becoming the state courts administrator.

Lloyd earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of .

 

 

Tags: juvenile justice, behavioral health, Administrative Law, NCSC, Kathy S. Lloyd, COSCA, court administration, Rapid City

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