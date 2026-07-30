Real Property: HOA Assessment-Unjust Enrichment
Staff Report//July 30, 2026//
Appellant appealed the denial of its motion for attorney’s fees. Appellee filed suit alleging that appellant was unjustly enriched from the proceeds of the sale of her home due to an incorrect HOA assessment. Appellant counterclaimed for breach of contract, arguing that the assessment was undercalculated. Appellant’s counterclaim was tried, which resulted in a directed verdict for appellee. However, appellant moved for attorney’s fees, arguing that appellee had failed to prevail on her voluntarily dismissed claims.
Where the order denying appellant’s motion was not a final, appealable judgment because the motion was an independent action and any ruling on the motion must be denominated a judgment, the court was constrained to dismiss the appeal.
Appeal is dismissed.
Stonebridge Homeowners Association v. Draper (MLW No. 85178/Case No. WD88397 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Clay County, Flook, J. (William Hudnall, Kansas City for appellant) (Douglass Noland and Kate Noland, Liberty for respondent)
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