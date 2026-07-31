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St. Louis sues over ‘slow flip’ rental practices

Kallie Cox//July 31, 2026//

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St. Louis sues over ‘slow flip’ rental practices

St. Louis sues Bustling Funding over 'slow flip' rental practices, alleging contract for deed deals violate occupancy permit laws and harm tenants.

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St. Louis sues over ‘slow flip’ rental practices

Kallie Cox//July 31, 2026//

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Summary

Earlier this month, the City of St. Louis filed a lawsuit against a developer using a “slow flip” rental model. Attorneys with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri say the lawsuit is a positive development and hopes the city will do more to protect tenants from the predatory model.

Lisa J. D’Souza, a senior staff attorney with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, said the slow flip model seems to be a “get rich quick” idea originating from two men in Virginia Beach, Virginia who claim it is an easy way for individuals and companies to garner passive income.

Following the slow flip model, landlords will purchase a dilapidated or distressed home and act as both the seller and lender to tenants. The landlord then sells the property on a “contract for deed” arrangement to tenants and holds the deed title while requiring the tenant to make monthly payments to them.

At the end of the payments, the seller transfers the deed to the buyer, D’Souza said. The problem is that tenants are set up to fail and once they miss a payment they will be evicted. But, while they are living in the home, the tenants are responsible for all maintenance — slowly as tenants move in, make repairs and are eventually evicted; the house increases in value.

“These guys buy the house, the buyer does the work to improve it for them and what they know is almost nobody’s going to make good on these deals,” D’Souza said. “We’ve talked to some people who have told us, you know, maybe 80 to 90 percent of the time, people are going to fail.”

Mayor Cara Spencer said the city’s lawsuit was filed against Bustling Funding LLC on July 15. The city’s lawsuit doesn’t seek to outlaw the model and instead takes aim at the lack of .

“What the city of St. Louis is saying is, our city has decided there are certain things that have to happen if you’re a property owner in our city and that means you’re responsible for getting the property inspected,” D’Souza said.

The property owners are attempting to skirt the city’s ordinances by shifting the responsibility to the buyer and requiring them to obtain an occupancy permit, D’Souza explained.

“Well, you can’t shift that responsibility because the city ordinance says ‘No, owner, you hold the deed. You have the responsibility for these things,'” D’Souza said.  “They’re saying you’ve tried to create contracts in our city that violate our laws. Your contracts are illegal and we want the courts to say you can’t use those contracts here.”

D’Souza applauded the city’s efforts and said it is a great way for the city to protect its population.

“The slow flip business model is harmful to St. Louisans, especially our most vulnerable, because it is designed to exploit low-income buyers with poor credit,” Spencer said in a statement.

This process will not be tolerated in the City of St. Louis, Spencer added.

“Our lawsuit is asking the court to require Bustling Funding, LLC, and any other organizations like it, to obtain occupancy permits for their properties before allowing people to move in,” Spencer said. “This will allow the City of St. Louis to ensure these homes provide a safe and healthy environment for all residents in St. Louis.”

Tags: contract for deed, Bustling Funding LLC, Mayor Cara Spencer, Landlord and Tenant Law, slow flip, occupancy permits

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