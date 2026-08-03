Exterro launches on-premises AI platform for digital forensics
Legal Tech Staff//August 3, 2026//
In brief
- Exterro launches ARMOURop on-premises AI platform
- Platform processes one-terabyte evidence sets in minutes
- Supports media analysis, transcription, facial detection
- Targets law firms and corporate legal departments
Exterro has launched ARMOURop, an on-premises artificial intelligence platform designed to help digital forensic teams process electronic evidence more quickly while keeping sensitive case data within their own controlled environments.
Unlike public-cloud AI tools, the new platform operates against locally loaded evidence. Investigators describe the objective of an examination, and the system coordinates supported forensic processes such as media analysis, transcription, facial detection, communications review and evidence correlation. Examiners retain responsibility for reviewing findings, excluding false leads and determining what the evidence supports.
For law firms, corporate legal departments and litigation teams, the platform’s principal potential benefit is faster access to examiner-validated digital evidence without requiring sensitive material to be transferred to an outside cloud service. That could shorten discovery and investigation timelines in matters involving large amounts of mobile-device, communications, application and multimedia data, while supporting chain-of-custody and evidentiary-integrity requirements.
According to Exterro, representative benchmark testing reduced preparation of a one-terabyte evidence set from four to six hours to between one and five minutes. The company also reported that review and classification work that previously required several days or a week could be completed in hours, although results may vary depending on hardware, evidence volume, configuration and workflow.
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