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Sandoz settles antitrust claims with 43 U.S. states for $450 million

Reuters//August 3, 2026//

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Sandoz settles antitrust claims with 43 U.S. states for $450 million

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Sandoz settles antitrust claims with 43 U.S. states for $450 million

Reuters//August 3, 2026//

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Swiss generic drugmaker said on Monday that it has entered into a $450 million with 43 U.S. states and to resolve concerning alleged in the U.S. market for .

Under the agreement, the firm’s U.S subsidiary is to pay a total of $400 million over seven years starting from 2027, with an additional payment of approximately $50 million to states that settled earlier, Sandoz said.

Neither settlement contains an admission of wrongdoing by Sandoz US, the company added.

“These settlements do not affect full-year 2026 guidance or the Sandoz mid-term outlook,” it added.

Tags: Business and Corporate Law, territories, anti-competitive conduct, Sandoz, litigations, generic medicines, Settlement Agreement

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