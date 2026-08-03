Sandoz settles antitrust claims with 43 U.S. states for $450 million
Reuters//August 3, 2026//
Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz said on Monday that it has entered into a $450 million settlement agreement with 43 U.S. states and territories to resolve litigations concerning alleged anti-competitive conduct in the U.S. market for generic medicines.
Under the agreement, the firm’s U.S subsidiary is to pay a total of $400 million over seven years starting from 2027, with an additional payment of approximately $50 million to states that settled earlier, Sandoz said.
Neither settlement contains an admission of wrongdoing by Sandoz US, the company added.
“These settlements do not affect full-year 2026 guidance or the Sandoz mid-term outlook,” it added.
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