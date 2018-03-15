Walsh joins Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis

Quantcast
By: Staff Report March 15, 2018

Jared Walsh has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office as a litigation associate. In his role, Walsh works across practice areas to support clients in various industries. He is a former U.S. Marine Corps captain and military lawyer with more a dozen successful jury verdicts. Walsh previously served as mass-action law clerk for U.S. District Judge Nancy ...
