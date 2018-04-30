Litigation Practitioner: Kim Benjamin

K

im Benjamin has dedicated herself to positioning her business as the go-to firm for criminal and DWI defense in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

At Benjamin Law Firm, LLC, in Belton, she serves both as a trial lawyer and as a leader focused on building the team. Her success in all areas has made her a sought-after resource by many of her peers.

“The branding I’ve been doing over the last 16 years as a trial lawyer and DWI-defense and criminal-defense lawyer has caused a lot of lawyers to reach out to me for help and mentorship,” said Benjamin, who attended the University of Missouri and law school at the George Washington University National Law Center in Washington, D.C.

Benjamin worked at the Pentagon for the U.S. Department of Defense and for the Federal Communications Commission before realizing she wanted a job that would put her in the courtroom. She returned to Missouri and landed at the Missouri State Public Defender System, where she worked for six years. During that time, she was promoted to manage an office as the district defender. Benjamin says her time there helped to mold her into the mentor she is today.

“When I was a public defender, I was lucky enough to have really good mentors and really good training,” she said. “I always liked trials — that’s where I enjoy being. Because I liked it, I didn’t fear it. I had such success that it caused other people to want to learn what I was doing.”

Benjamin then returned to her hometown of Harrisonville and opened her practice focusing on civil and criminal law. The practice moved to Belton in 2011.

Benjamin teaches lawyers across the country on how to conduct trial in criminal and civil cases as a volunteer member of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College faculty. She also organizes a local group of lawyers interested in the Gerry Spence method that meets monthly.

She serves on the faculty of the National College of DUI Defense and is a frequent lecturer at seminars for The Missouri Bar and Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. She is a past president and board member of the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and she volunteers assisting teenagers in the Cass County Youth Court program.

In 2016, the Governor of Missouri appointed Benjamin to a four-year term on the Missouri Ethics Commission.