Litigation Practitioner: Tricia Campbell

T

ricia Campbell is in the business of making the world a safer place.

The attorney with Langdon & Emison in Lexington manages the firm’s mass torts dockets and handles product-defect and personal-injury cases.

“We’re helping people who don’t know how to help themselves when they get injured,” she said. “I feel like we’re helping people every day and hopefully making products safer and companies think more about safety when putting things on the market.”

Since August 2017, Campbell has been responsible for helping the firm to expand its national presence in the mass tort world. She manages multiple dockets involving hundreds of cases from intake to potential litigation.

She holds a law degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. Previously, Campbell worked with The Potts Law Firm in Westwood, Kansas, beginning as a clerk and rising to partner.

Her career highlights include composing the brief for a successful Missouri Supreme Court appeal resulting in the affirmation of the trial-court verdict in a client’s favor while at Potts.

She also spent six years representing women across the country with claims of injury from transvaginal mesh products. She became involved in the litigation in 2011 and helped to successfully establish several multidistrict consolidations involving women who had suffered life-changing injuries.

Campbell is involved in the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association as vice chair of the torts committee and serves as vice chair of the Young Lawyers Section Social Committee. She is on the board of directors of the Association for Women Lawyers of Greater Kansas City and is involved in Women En Mass, a group of female mass torts attorneys working toward national solutions for issues affecting women.

She has been a reading buddy for Operation Breakthrough, worked with Read Across America and volunteers through her church and other organizations for activities such as feeding the homeless and helping at food pantries.

As part of the first generation of her family to earn a four-year degree, Campbell said she knows doing her best at every step is the key to achieving desired outcomes for her firm and her clients.

“You can’t get a big success without a lot of little successes along the way,” she said.