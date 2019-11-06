Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Husch Blackwell attorney nominated to federal bench

Husch Blackwell attorney nominated to federal bench

By: Jessica Shumaker November 6, 2019

President Donald Trump has nominated St. Louis attorney Matthew T. Schelp to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Schelp, a partner at Husch Blackwell, was one of 10 judicial nominees Trump announced Nov. 6. He practices in the areas of government compliance, investigations and litigation. Before joining Husch ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo