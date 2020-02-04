Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment by Counsel

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment by Counsel

By: Staff Report February 4, 2020

Defendant was convicted of robbery, armed criminal action and felonious restraint. Defendant filed a pro se PCR motion. The motion court appointed a “public defender” to represent defendant and filed an amended PCR motion. The motion court denied the claims in the motion. Where appointed counsel failed to timely file an amended PCR motion, it raised ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo