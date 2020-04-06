Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Negligence: Exposure to Asbestos-Causation

Negligence: Exposure to Asbestos-Causation

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Where the family of a man who died from asbestosis sued the manufacturer of asbestos-containing boilers, which the man inspected as part of his job, the summary judgment record presented a genuine dispute to be decided by a jury as to the material facts involved in causation on the issues of exposure and the substantial ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo